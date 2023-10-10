VAO held on graft charge near Aruppukottai

October 10, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Aruppukottai

A village administrative officer in Aruppukottai Taluk, S. Balamurali, was arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 from a villager on Monday.

According to Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sources, Balamurali, who is VAO of Kalayarkarisalkulam, had reportedly demanded ₹10,000 from A. Balakrishnan for survey of land. The VAO had reportedly said that he would arrange for the surveyor for surveying the land and also get him the certificate for the land. However, after negotiation, he had reduced the bribe money to ₹5,000.

Based on a complaint from Balakrishnan, sleuths from DVAC Virudhunagar unit, led by its Additional Superintendent of Police K. Ramachandran laid a trap for the VAO at his office and arrested him red-handed.

