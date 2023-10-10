ADVERTISEMENT

VAO held on graft charge near Aruppukottai

October 10, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau

A village administrative officer in Aruppukottai Taluk, S. Balamurali, was arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 from a villager on Monday.

According to Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sources, Balamurali, who is VAO of Kalayarkarisalkulam, had reportedly demanded ₹10,000 from A. Balakrishnan for survey of land. The VAO had reportedly said that he would arrange for the surveyor for surveying the land and also get him the certificate for the land. However, after negotiation, he had reduced the bribe money to ₹5,000.

Based on a complaint from Balakrishnan, sleuths from DVAC Virudhunagar unit, led by its Additional Superintendent of Police K. Ramachandran laid a trap for the VAO at his office and arrested him red-handed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US