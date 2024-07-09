ADVERTISEMENT

VAO held on graft charge at Kariyapatti

Published - July 09, 2024 04:58 pm IST - Kariyapatti

The Hindu Bureau

Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Kadambankulam Selvaraj, along with Mohandass, a private individual, on Tuesday were arrested by DVAC when he demanded and accepted ₹25,000 as bribe for surveying land.

According to Virudhunagar unit of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Selvaraj demanded ₹30,000 from Nakkeeran, who approached him for processing applications for carrying out sub-division work for landlords known to him. However, he settled for ₹25,000.

After Nakkeeran lodged a complaint, the DVAC unit registered a case and laid a trap for the VAO. The complainant approached the VAO, who instructed him to hand over the money to a tailor in the vicinity. The sleuths led by Additional Superintendent of Police K. Ramachandran caught them red-handed and arrested them.

