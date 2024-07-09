GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VAO held on graft charge at Kariyapatti

Published - July 09, 2024 04:58 pm IST - Kariyapatti

The Hindu Bureau

Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Kadambankulam Selvaraj, along with Mohandass, a private individual, on Tuesday were arrested by DVAC when he demanded and accepted ₹25,000 as bribe for surveying land.

According to Virudhunagar unit of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Selvaraj demanded ₹30,000 from Nakkeeran, who approached him for processing applications for carrying out sub-division work for landlords known to him. However, he settled for ₹25,000.

After Nakkeeran lodged a complaint, the DVAC unit registered a case and laid a trap for the VAO. The complainant approached the VAO, who instructed him to hand over the money to a tailor in the vicinity. The sleuths led by Additional Superintendent of Police K. Ramachandran caught them red-handed and arrested them.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.