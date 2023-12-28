VAO caught on graft charge near Usilampatti

December 28, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

A Village Administrative Officer, S. Ramya, was reportedly caught red-handed while demanding and accepting ₹9,000 as bribe at her office near Usilampatti on Thursday.

According to Vigilance and Anti-Corruption unit sources, Ramya had demanded the bribe money from M. Muthupeyanti for processing his application seeking patta for land in Pothampatti village belonging to his son.

Based on a complaint lodged by him, the DVAC sleuths laid a trap for her at the office of the VAO at Pothampatti. She was caught red-handed and was arrested.

