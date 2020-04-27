VAO among four held

A village administrative officer (VAO) and four others were arrested on Sunday on the charge of possessing idols, gems and stones.

Following a complaint to police helpline (94899-19722), Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar directed the police to register a case.

According to preliminary inquiry, a self-styled black magician was operating in Thoppadaipatti, a secluded hamlet near Kamudhi in the district. With a motive to make quick money through illegal and devious methods, he claimed to be in possession of the most precious valuables, including a few idols made of gold, rare coins and gems, among others.

By performing powerful pujas and sacrifice of animals to the deity, the black magician promised to bring fortune to sooth seekers. As people thronged the village, police became suspicious and a decoy revealed that there was a gang operating behind it.

Immediately, on directions of the SP, a team comprising ASP Vivek, DSPs Rajesh and Mahendran and others arrested five persons including a woman.

Based on their confession, the team seized idols made of panchaloha, coins and stones from the gang. It was revealed that they had planned to make huge money from people who had problems in their families and businesses.

Police identified the accused as Selvakumar of Mudukalathur, Pudukottai VAO Chellapandi, Murugaraj, Mahadevan of Keezha Kanjairankulam and a woman Muthu from Enathi village.

The SP told reporters that the seized idols and coins would be sent for scientific examination by the authorities for its real worthiness. The public, who had approached the black magician in the past and lost money and valuables, can approach the police and prefer complaint.

He warned of stern action as per the law.