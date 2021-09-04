Vanigar Sangam plans demonstration in front of toll plazas

MADURAI

The Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu president A.M. Vikramaraja said that they would resort to demonstrations against the hike in toll fee and petrol/diesel prices across the State soon.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said that the pandemic had ruined the livelihood of many and the subsequent lockdowns had pulled down the businesses badly. Only now, the State government had announced relaxation in the lock down restrictions.

Under such circumstances, it was unfair and shocking to learn about the NHAI’s revision on the toll fees at the user collection plazas. The Centre should scrap the toll fee collection at least for five years as it may come as a big relief to the truck operators and others.

When the governments gave sops to many people, the appeals from the traders too should be considered as it would help bring down the prices of essential goods among others, Mr Vikramaraja said.

Welcoming the closure of a few toll collection centres in and around Chennai, he urged the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to extend the relief in other parts of Tamil Nadu as well.

The State government, he said, held discussions with the trading community before taking a decision. This was welcome as it was absent in the previous regime, he pointed out.

All the traders and their employees had been told to get the COVID-19 vaccine shots without fail, he replied to a query and appealed to the government to reopen the resorts in Tamil Nadu and help the merchant community to rebuild their businesses.

He was in Madurai to participate in a meeting organised by the Madurai District Consumer Product Stockist Association where the members discussed the massive entry of online trading of branded goods, dual pricing.

The Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association president S.P. Jeyapragasam, M. Venkatesh, president of Tamil Nadu Consumer Goods Distributors Federation, and others addressed.