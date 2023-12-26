ADVERTISEMENT

Vandiyur tank beautification work under way at ₹ 50 crore

December 26, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vandiyur tank in Madurai is getting a facelift and in about a year’s time from now, it is set to be the most preferred destination for the residents and visitors from neighbouring districts.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth in June said that under the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure and Amenities Fund, ₹ 50 crore had been earmarked to beautify and restore the tank so that it attracted the public in large numbers.

Ministers P. Moorthy and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan launched the works in July following which desilting works, strengthening of the bunds from the western and northern sides and others commenced.

On Tuesday, Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan and senior officials, led by Superintending Engineer, Arasu, inspected the tank.

The Commissioner was briefed about the upcoming facilities, including a cycle track for 3.2 km, walk way, two meditation centres, two amphitheatres, martial arts training and two badminton courts.

The boating on the Vandiyur tank is set to be the highlight as Madurai lacked such a facility, the officials added.

A senior official said that the project was scheduled to be completed in 18 months and in all probabilities, it would be completed by December 2024, he added.

