GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vandiyur tank beautification work under way at ₹ 50 crore

December 26, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vandiyur tank in Madurai is getting a facelift and in about a year’s time from now, it is set to be the most preferred destination for the residents and visitors from neighbouring districts.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth in June said that under the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure and Amenities Fund, ₹ 50 crore had been earmarked to beautify and restore the tank so that it attracted the public in large numbers.

Ministers P. Moorthy and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan launched the works in July following which desilting works, strengthening of the bunds from the western and northern sides and others commenced.

On Tuesday, Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan and senior officials, led by Superintending Engineer, Arasu, inspected the tank.

The Commissioner was briefed about the upcoming facilities, including a cycle track for 3.2 km, walk way, two meditation centres, two amphitheatres, martial arts training and two badminton courts.

The boating on the Vandiyur tank is set to be the highlight as Madurai lacked such a facility, the officials added.

A senior official said that the project was scheduled to be completed in 18 months and in all probabilities, it would be completed by December 2024, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.