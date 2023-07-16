HamberMenu
Vandiyur tank all set to get a ₹50-crore makeover

Development and beautification works began on the western and northern side of the tank; this also includes strengthening of bunds and it will be completed in 18 months

July 16, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Bushes being removed from Vandiyur tank on Sunday.

Bushes being removed from Vandiyur tank on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Development and beautification works at the Vandiyur tank in Madurai began on Sunday. Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy and Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurated the project. The work is being taken up at a total cost of ₹50 crore under the Infrastructure and Amenities Fund.

The works began on the western and the northern side of the Vandiyur tank. The officials said that the works which included the strengthening of bunds would be completed in 18 months.

Some of the other works that would be taken up includes fencing of the tank premises, laying a cycling track for 3.2 km, laying path for walking for 3.2 km, two mediation centres, a yoga centre, a library, a martial arts (karate) training centre, two badminton courts, a skating rink, three artificial fountains and two amphitheatres.

The area around the tank will also have space to house 40 small eateries, adequate parking facilities for two and four wheelers and modern toilet complexes. Saplings will be planted to increase green cover on the premises, boating facilities would be introduced, adequate lamp posts would be installed and the tank will have a dedicated play area for children. A sewage treatment plant (4 MLD) would be set up.

Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Corporation Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar and other officials were present. Spread over 550 acres, the Vandiyur tank is located in zone 1, ward 36 of the Madurai Corporation.

