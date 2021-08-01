Vandiyur gets a coaching centre

MADURAI

01 August 2021 21:01 IST

Tamil Nadu Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy inaugurated a free coaching centre at Vandiyur here on Sunday. It is meant for candidates belonging to economically weaker sections, appearing for competitive examinations.

The centre, for which the minister had donated furniture worth ₹ 1 lakh, was instrumental in organising the resource persons also after many students from the Vandiyur area made representations during electioneering. The centre, which has been opened on the first floor of the branch library on Vandiyur Main Road, would function for two days a week. The resource persons from government law college and other institutions have volunteered to give coaching to the aspirants.

Advocate K.S. Selva Ganesan, who was also one of the members in getting the coaching centre in shape, said that seating arrangements for about 50 students had been made and when more students register, the number of working days would be increased in the coming months.

Keeping his poll promise, Mr. Moorthy said that he was willing to offer the students all possible assistance and wished them good luck.