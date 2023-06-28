ADVERTISEMENT

Vande Bharat Train should connect southern Tamil Nadu with other cities, says Telangana Governor

June 28, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Even as Southern Railway is actively creating infrastructure for operating its Vande Bharat train from Chennai to Tirunelveli and plans to extend it up to Kanniyakumari, Telengana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said the elite train service should connect the southern parts of Tamil Nadu with the rest of the country.

Speaking to reporters at Thoothukudi airport on Wednesday, Ms. Tamilisai said the coaches of high-speed trains, which were once imported, were being manufactured at Perambur in Chennai and exported. The Vande Bharat train services, which were creating vibes across the country, should be operated to the southern parts of Tamil Nadu also.

 The Governor termed Prime Minister’s recent visit to the United States and Egypt as a “resounding success”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 “The Prime Minister’s visit to both countries has taken India’s stature in the international arena to the next level as bilateral relations between India and these nations have improved a lot in various spheres. The honour accorded to Mr. Modi was unprecedented. Besides attracting industrial investments and technology transfer in critical areas, the visit has showcased India’s growth in every domain,” she said.

 After offering prayers at Swami Nellaiyappar Temple in Tirunelveli, Ms. Tamilisai said Puducherry, which was recording resounding and unprecedented growth, had received additional Central assistance of ₹2,000 crore this year.

 She dismissed reports that files were stagnating with the Lieutenant Governor saying she had cleared more than 1,500 files and, hence, new schemes could be executed in Puducherry. She denied there was any confrontation between her and Chief Minister Rangawamy.

“It is like difference of opinion between an elder brother and sister,” said Ms. Tamilisai, who inaugurated a private arts and science college at Mukkoodal near Tirunelveli.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US