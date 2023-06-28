Vande Bharat Train should connect southern Tamil Nadu with other cities, says Telangana Governor

June 28, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Even as Southern Railway is actively creating infrastructure for operating its Vande Bharat train from Chennai to Tirunelveli and plans to extend it up to Kanniyakumari, Telengana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said the elite train service should connect the southern parts of Tamil Nadu with the rest of the country.

Speaking to reporters at Thoothukudi airport on Wednesday, Ms. Tamilisai said the coaches of high-speed trains, which were once imported, were being manufactured at Perambur in Chennai and exported. The Vande Bharat train services, which were creating vibes across the country, should be operated to the southern parts of Tamil Nadu also.

The Governor termed Prime Minister’s recent visit to the United States and Egypt as a “resounding success”.

“The Prime Minister’s visit to both countries has taken India’s stature in the international arena to the next level as bilateral relations between India and these nations have improved a lot in various spheres. The honour accorded to Mr. Modi was unprecedented. Besides attracting industrial investments and technology transfer in critical areas, the visit has showcased India’s growth in every domain,” she said.

After offering prayers at Swami Nellaiyappar Temple in Tirunelveli, Ms. Tamilisai said Puducherry, which was recording resounding and unprecedented growth, had received additional Central assistance of ₹2,000 crore this year.

She dismissed reports that files were stagnating with the Lieutenant Governor saying she had cleared more than 1,500 files and, hence, new schemes could be executed in Puducherry. She denied there was any confrontation between her and Chief Minister Rangawamy.

“It is like difference of opinion between an elder brother and sister,” said Ms. Tamilisai, who inaugurated a private arts and science college at Mukkoodal near Tirunelveli.