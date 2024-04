Vande Bharat special trains between Chennai Egmore and Nagercoil

April 04, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST

Vande Bharat special trains will be operated in Chennai Egmore- Nagercoil sector on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in April to clear extra rush during summer season.

A statement said that Train No. 06057 Chennai Egmore–Nagercoil Vande Bharat tri-weekly special will leave Chennai Egmore at 5.15 a.m. and reach Nagercoil at 2.10 p.m. the same day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06058 Nagercoil–Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat tri-weekly special will leave Nagercoil at 2.50 pm and reach Chennai Egmore at 11.45 p.m. the same day.

The trains would be operated on April 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28.

The trains would stop at Tambaram, Villupuram, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Tirunelveli.