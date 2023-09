Vande Bharat Express rake arrives from Chennai

September 21, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST

Empty rake of Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express arrived Tirunelveli on Thursday ahead of its inaugural run on Sunday.

The trial run of the empty rake would be taken up on Friday as per the scheduled timing of Train No. 20666/20665 Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the second Vande Bharat Express allotted by Indian Railway for destinations inside Tamil Nadu after the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the new train through video conference mode and the train will start its maiden journey from Tirunelveli towards Chennai Egmore at 12.30 p.m. on Sunday.

The train will be given reception at various railway stations enroute such as Kovilpatti, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Vriddhachalam and Villupuram.

The train will run on all days except Tuesday. It will leave Tirunelveli at 6 a.m. and reach Chennai Egmore at 1.50 p.m. It will stop at Virudhunagar (7.13 a.m.), Madurai (7.50 a.m.), Dindigul (8.40 a.m.), Tiruchi (9.50 a.m.) and Villupuram (11.54 a.m.) and Tambaram (1.13 p.m.).

In the return direction, the train will leave Chennai Egmore at 2.50 p.m. and reach Tirunelveli at 10.40 p.m. It will stop at Tambaram (3.18 p.m.), Villupuram (4.39 p.m.), Tiruchi (6.40 p.m.), Dindigul (7.56 p.m.), Madurai (8.40 p.m.) and Virudhunagar (9.13 p.m.).

The train will take 7.50 hours to cross the 652.49 km at an average speed of 83.30 kmph.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.