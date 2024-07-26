GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Vanavil Mandram’ programme volunteers for 2024-25 recruited

Published - July 26, 2024 09:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The School Education Department, along with Tamil Nadu Science Forum, recruited 75 volunteers in Madurai for the ‘Vanavil Mandram’ programme for academic year 2024-25, which is aimed at educating children on topics in maths, physics, chemistry subjects through experiments and practical ways.

A total of 110 volunteers would be visiting the government schools located in Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar districts.  

The volunteers with a basic qualification of a degree in either of the three subjects -- Maths, Physics and Chemistry, or with any relevant training in any of the three subjects after undergoing a training programme of the Tami Nadu government and the TN Science Forum -- were inducted into the programme.  

V. Ramesh of Tamil Nadu Science Forum, said that each volunteer would be allocated 20 schools which they would visit and train students from Class 6 to 8 in the current academic year.  

In addition to this, the volunteers would undergo an online training and an evaluation process every month to keep their knowledge of the subjects updated and get their efficiency tested.  

On the side lines of event, three children books written by Sahitya Academy prize winners and a professor were released by Madurai Chief Education Officer K. Karthika.

Mr. Ramesh said that they were planning to distribute three books free of cost to all the government schools in Madurai district.

