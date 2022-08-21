Van overturns after hitting tree near Dindigul; driver killed

He lost control of the vehicle, say police

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 21, 2022 16:56 IST

A 28-year-old man died as the van he was driving overturned after hitting a tree near Kalikkampatti junction near Athoor in Dindigul district during the small hours on Sunday.

The deceased had been identified as D. Gopinath of Vadipatti near Madurai.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Gopinath, who was driving a van carrying fruits from Madurai to Dindigul, lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

He sustained injuries and died on the spot. His body was taken to Dindigul Government Hospital and Medical College.

The police who rushed to the spot are conducting inquiries.

