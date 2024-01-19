GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Van fatally knocks down UKG student near Rajapalayam

January 19, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
P. Sai Shivani

P. Sai Shivani

A kindergarten student, P. Sai Shivani (5), was killed when she was hit by a van, from which she had got down while returning home from school, at Solaicheri near Seithur on Thursday.

The police said that Perumal, who is serving in the Army, had two daughters who were studying in a private school in Rajapalayam. His wife, Vijaya Shanthi works as a teacher at a school in Dhalavaipuram.

The children were being taken to school and back by a private van.

On Thursday, the driver, J. Jegatheeswaran (31), had dropped the children at the stop. Even as the sisters were standing near the van, the driver failed to notice them and moved the vehicle ahead.

The left door of the vehicle hit Shivani. She fell and sustained bleeding injuries on her head. In an unconscious state, she was rushed to the Government hospital here where she was declared brought dead.

The police said that the van was privately arranged by the parents in which some 18 students were being daily ferried to the school. However, no conductor was present in the van to safely guide the students away from the road.

Based on Vijaya Shanthi’s complaint, Seithur Rural police have arrested Jegatheeswaran and van owner U. Ganesan (38) of Krishnapuram.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.