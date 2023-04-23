ADVERTISEMENT

Van falls into gorge near Bodimettu; 3 dead, 18 others admitted to in Kerala and Theni government hospitals

April 23, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - THENI

Inquiries revealed that the people in the two vans included a bride from Indra Nagar, Tirunelveli and that they were heading to Idukki for the wedding, where the groom hailed. While the van in which the bride was travelling was safe, the other van with her relatives met with the accident

Srikrishna L 2193

Three persons including a 70-year-old woman died in a road accident near Bodimettu bordering Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Saturday night.

According to police, as many as 35 people including women and children from Tirunelveli district were travelling in two passenger vans to Poopara, Idukki in Kerala. As the vans were approaching Bodimettu, Theni, one among them hit a boulder and fell into the 30-ft deep gorge.

Police and local residents attempted to rescue the injured occupants. However, Perumal (59) of Thondimalai, Tirunelveli died on the spot, while Valliammal (70) and Viswa (8), who were rushed to the Adimali Government hospital in Kerala for treatment, died. As many as eight women and 10 children were moved to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured — Deivanai of Vallavankottai Tirunelveli, (58), Indrani (56) of Palamadai, Sri Prakash (12) of KTC Nagar, Ganesan (29) van driver and others — were being treated and their condition was stable, said doctors.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the people in the two vans included a bride from Indra Nagar, Tirunelveli and that they were heading to Idukki for the wedding, where the groom hailed. While the van in which the bride was travelling was safe, the other van with her relatives met with the accident.

Police said the van driver may have lost control after hitting the boulder. “Investigation is under way and clear picture may be known after interrogating the driver,” a police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US