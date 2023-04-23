Van falls into gorge near Bodimettu; 3 dead, 18 others admitted to in Kerala and Theni government hospitals

April 23, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - THENI

Three persons including a 70-year-old woman died in a road accident near Bodimettu bordering Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Saturday night.

According to police, as many as 35 people including women and children from Tirunelveli district were travelling in two passenger vans to Poopara, Idukki in Kerala. As the vans were approaching Bodimettu, Theni, one among them hit a boulder and fell into the 30-ft deep gorge.

Police and local residents attempted to rescue the injured occupants. However, Perumal (59) of Thondimalai, Tirunelveli died on the spot, while Valliammal (70) and Viswa (8), who were rushed to the Adimali Government hospital in Kerala for treatment, died. As many as eight women and 10 children were moved to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital.

The injured — Deivanai of Vallavankottai Tirunelveli, (58), Indrani (56) of Palamadai, Sri Prakash (12) of KTC Nagar, Ganesan (29) van driver and others — were being treated and their condition was stable, said doctors.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the people in the two vans included a bride from Indra Nagar, Tirunelveli and that they were heading to Idukki for the wedding, where the groom hailed. While the van in which the bride was travelling was safe, the other van with her relatives met with the accident.

Police said the van driver may have lost control after hitting the boulder. “Investigation is under way and clear picture may be known after interrogating the driver,” a police officer said.