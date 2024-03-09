Van driver taken to police station faints, dies in hospital; relatives block Rajapalayam-Tenkasi highway

March 09, 2024 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - TENKASI

A large number of public and relatives of a 37-year-old man resorted to a road blockade on the Rajapalayam-Tenkasi highway on Friday night charging that the man had died in a private hospital only after he was assaulted by three policemen.

Police said that Murugan (37) of Vadakku Pudur village in Sankarankoil in Tenkasi district was a van driver. On Friday, it was said that some people were travelling in his van from Achampatti village to Sankarankoil. As the van was involved in a road accident, passengers from both the vehicles were rescued by the police.

Murugan was taken to the Sankarankoil Town police station for interrogation, where, he had reportedly fainted. Immediately, the policemen had rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where, he was declared brought dead.

As the news spread, the relatives and villagers resorted to an agitation charging that the assault by the police had led to Murugan’s death.

Superintendents of Police T. P. Suresh Kumar (Tenkasi) and Silambarasan (Tirunelveli) held talks with the agitators. At around 4 a.m., on the assurance from the senior officers that they would take fair and swift action, the relatives agreed to disperse.

Based on the complaint from Murugan’s relative Sankarkumar (30), the police registered a case and three policemen were booked.

The relatives of Murugan demanded compensation, government job for his wife Meena on compassionate grounds and to conduct post-mortem by senior surgeons with video recording the procedure. The body was shifted to Tirunelveli Government Medical College and Hospital.

Due to the long stir, the police had diverted vehicular movement. Many people were stranded on were unable to find an alternative road, vehicle drivers complained.

