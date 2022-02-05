Van driver dies in accident; six load men injured

MADURAI

05 February 2022 21:28 IST

A van driver identified as Saravanan of Ayyampalayam in Dindigul district died in an accident when another van hit him from behind on the four-way highway when he was unloading the consignment in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said that a van, which was carrying fruits and vegetables from Chennai to Madurai suffered a breakdown at Therkupatti near Melur late on Saturday night. Immediately, the van driver had informed the office in Madurai.

Following this, the office had sent an empty van driven by Saravanan with load men to the spot. As they were unloading the consignment from the breakdown vehicle to the van, a speeding vehicle from Chennai to Madurai reportedly rammed the van from behind. In the impact, driver Saravanan died on the spot and six other load men suffered injuries.

Melur police sent the body for postmortem to Melur GH. Further investigation is on.