Van damages railway gate

Motorists suffered a lot as the First Gate in Thoothukudi remained closed on Thursday for more than two hours.

THOOTHUKUDI

Vehicle riders of this port town suffered a lot on Thursday after the First Gate that was closed for the train to cross the spot, could not be opened for more than two hours as a van hit the bar.

Though the town has manned level crossing at four places, only the Third Gate has rail over bridge while the remaining three where no underpass facility has been created would witness serious traffic snarl for more than 10 minutes whenever the gates are closed. To make things worse, the Second Gate remains closed for the past 10 days for executing underground drainage work.

When a van hit the First Gate on Thursday, the gate had to be closed since 9 a.m. for more than 2 hours to repair it and make it functional again.

“As the gate was closed for the safe passage of Tirunelveli – Thoothukudi Passenger Train, a van hit the gate. Even though the railway workers immediately attended the issue, the gate could not be opened. When the work was completed at 11 a.m., the road-users, who had to take the Beach Road or the Third Gate rail over bridge, heaved a sigh of relief around 11.30 a.m.,” said sources in the police.