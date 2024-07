A private van carrying students of Kendriya Vidhyalaya here fell on to its side on Madurai-Thodi highway on Wednesday. Though some 15 students were travelling in it, they escaped without major injuries. The police said that the van was proceeding from Panangadi Salai towards Kalayarkoil when the driver, Tirunavukarasu, lost control of it. The injured students were rushed to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital.

