HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Van carrying cash for ATM overturns; five injured near Natham

June 03, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A van carrying ₹8.25 lakh in cash for filling up ATM outlets in Natham block reportedly collided with a car coming in the opposite direction and toppled injuring five persons.

Police said on Friday night, the car, which was driven by Murugesan (43) a head constable at Natham Police Station was coming towards Dindigul. As the vehicle was approaching Kanniapuram, the van, which was coming in the opposite direction collided with the car and overturned.

Van driver Charles (42), gun man Thomas (47) and two assistants Arunkumar (38) and Kaviarasu (34) were injured. The policeman Murugesan was also injured and all of them were admitted to the Government Hospital. Sanarpatti police station SI Sirajudeen has registered a case and investigation was on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.