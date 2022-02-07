Valve replacement done using Edwards Delivery System on 72-yr-old

MADURAI

07 February 2022 19:25 IST

The cardiac surgeons at the Hannah Joseph Hospital here in Madurai have successfully performed the “Sapein3” Trans-Catheter Heart Valve implantation using the Edwards Delivery System on a 72-year-old woman patient.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, hospital chairman and managing director Dr. M. J. Arunkumar and his team of surgeons said that the aged woman came to the hospital with breathing difficulty for about a year. Examination of the patient indicated that she was hypertensive and had thyroid gland tumour for which surgery was considered.

Further investigation reports of ECG and angiogram showed that she was found to have a severe Aortic Stenosis. Considering her age and other complications, the senior faculty members at the hospital decided to defer the conventional open heart surgery, which lasts for three to four hours.

The surgeons headed by Dr. A. Mathavan, Director of Cardiac Sciences, said that they planned for a Cathlab procedure using angiographic techniques under local anaesthesia with the patient fully conscious during the entire procedure, which lasted less than an hour. The patient underwent the Edwards Sapein3 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) three days ago, he added

The doctors said that the patient was well, had normal diet the same day and was shifted to the room the following day.

Explaining the advantages of the TAVI, Dr. Mathavan said that it has been well established in the current global scenario. “It allows the patient to have their valve replacement done and walk out of the hospital in about two days time. The Edwards Sapien3 system is one of the most advanced TAVI as it had fewer complications like heart block and among others,” he added.

Thanking the team which included doctors A. B. Gopalamurugan, S. Jegan, Ashiq Nihamathullah, S. Ramkumar, N. Arunkumar, P. Ramasankari and Naveen Karthik, Dr. Arunkumar said that the combination of ultra modern dedicated Cathlab with Stent Boost technology and advanced software with dedicated team enabled them to perform complicated ailments with high success rate.