Value-added millets to be supplied to children and women in Virudhunagar

Sundar S 5988 Virudhunagar
October 16, 2022 21:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy inspects a stall displaying value-added products at an exhibition in Virudhunagar on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Value-added millet products are to be supplied to children and women for their nutritional value under the special projects, Kanmani and Irumbu Penmani , being implemented in Virudhunagar district, according to Collector J. Meghanath Reddy.

Addressing an expo organised by the Department of Agriculture here on World Food Day, he said most of the traditional food grains that were n daily consumption vanished post-Green Revolution. Farmers in Virudhunagar district were growing some of the traditional crops that had high immunity, medicinal qualities and were drought-resistant.

"People had given up nutritious food such as millets in their pursuit for tasty food decades ago. But, now we are looking for those nutritious food products," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that children should be given nutritious food, the Collector said as a measure to create awareness of millets, an eatery and a showroom for value-added millet products would be opened on the Collectorate premises. Also, the nutritious food grains would be used for the special projects.

Prof. Rajababu from Tamil Nadu Agricultural Research Centre, Aruppukottai, said only around 1,000 out of the 30,000 varieties of traditional food grains were available.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Farmers listed out the millets and traditional paddy varieties such as Garudan Samba, Thooyamalli, Seeraga Samba, Milagu Samba, Karuppu Kavuni, Sivappur Arisi and Navara Arisi that were being cultivated in the district.

Project Director (DRDA) Thilagavathi, Joint Director, Agriculture, S. Uthandaraman and Personal Assistant (Agriculture) to Collector Sankar S. Narayanan were among those who were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app