Valuables worth ₹21.65 lakh stolen from locked house in Madurai

November 27, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST

Unidentified persons broke into the house of a businessman, S. Ramesh Kannan, 54, and decamped with valuables worth ₹21.65 lakh, including gold jewellery weighing 72 sovereigns, at Thuvariman.

According to police, Ramesh Kannan was running a paint shop at K.K. Nagar. He had rented a house in K.K. Nagar and staying there with his family. He had left his house at Thuvariman under the custody of a maid.

When the maid came to the house on Sunday morning, she found the house broken open and alerted the owner. He found that gold and silver articles were stolen.

Nagamalai Pudukottai police are investigating.

