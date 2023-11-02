Valuables stolen from car parked in lodge at Vadipatti

November 02, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST

Unidentified persons broke the window of a car parked on a lodge premises and stole several credit/debit cards and a gold chain at Ayyankottai under Vadipatti police station limits in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to police, H .P. Balaji of Bengaluru, was returning home after visiting Thiruvananthapuram in his car with his family members.

On the way, when they reached Vadipatti at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, the family decided to stay for the night in the lodge.

They left all their belongings in the car and went to the room. On day break, the watchman of the lodge alerted Balaji about the theft.

Vadipatti police are investigating.

