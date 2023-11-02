ADVERTISEMENT

Valuables stolen from car parked in lodge at Vadipatti

November 02, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons broke the window of a car parked on a lodge premises and stole several credit/debit cards and a gold chain at Ayyankottai under Vadipatti police station limits in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to police, H .P. Balaji of Bengaluru, was returning home after visiting Thiruvananthapuram in his car with his family members.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the way, when they reached Vadipatti at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, the family decided to stay for the night in the lodge.

They left all their belongings in the car and went to the room. On day break, the watchman of the lodge alerted Balaji about the theft.

Vadipatti police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US