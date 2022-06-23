Valliyoor bus-stand to be reconstructed

TIRUNELVELI

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the bus stand at Valliyoor on an outlay of Rs. 12.13 crore in a year.

He said the new bus terminus will be reconstructed with 72 shops and more facilities including treated drinking water, digital information board, toilets and high-mast lamps as Valliyoor and nearby areas house more than 65,000 people and a few thousand people use the bus terminus everyday. He assured traders that they could keep temporary shops till completion of the new bus stand and shops would be allocated to them in the new bus stand.

The Speaker said poor families of Valliyoor town panchayat would get permanent houses as construction of these houses would be started shortly.

Collector V. Vishnu was present.