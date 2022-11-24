Vallanadu bridge to be strengthened

November 24, 2022 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

THOOTHUKUDI

The Vallanadu bridge across the Tamirabharani on Palayamkottai – Thoothukudi four-lane highway, which was built on an outlay of Rs 25 crore in 2012, is to be repaired at a cost of Rs. 13.22 crore as the bridge suffered extensive damages repeatedly at several places within a span of nine years.

The “repair, rehabilitation and strengthening of damaged portions” are to be completed before September 25, 2023 by New Delhi-based FRP Tech India Private Limited.

When the 47.25 km-long Thoothukudi – Palayamkottai two-lane became four-lane national highway in 2008 at a cost of Rs. 349.50 crore to connect the Kanniyakumari – Kashmir National Highway, a 400-metre-long four-lane bridge with 14 pillars and seven compartments was also built across the Tamirabharani near Vallanaadu in 2012 to withstand 100 tonnes at a time as it is being used everyday by a few thousand vehicles including trucks carrying 40-feet-long logs and containers, all getting imported in VOC Port, Thoothukudi. It was then claimed that the lifespan of the bridge is 100 years.

However, a 10-feet-long huge hole developed in the bridge’s Thoothukudi – Palayamkottai stretch in November 2017 due to poor quality of this concrete structure and it took more than six months for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to plug the hole by spending a few crores of rupees ‘for making the bridge safe’.

Another hole developed on the same stretch of the bridge within next 12 months after the first hole was closed. This time, it took nearly 2 years for the NHAI to close the hole with the help of the ‘experts’ drawn from various parts of the country and the vehicles were diverted along the adjacent stretch, i.e. Tirunelveli – Thoothukudi stretch. Armed with modern gadgets, the ‘experts’ examined the entire bridge and its quality of construction.

The third hole developed on the Tirunelveli – Thoothukudi stretch of the bridge in April 2021 to pose serious threat to the vehicle users, especially in the night. After the locals informed, Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj inspected the spot and instructed the NHAI officials to initiate immediate steps to plug the hole. The NHAI officials then pacified the furious Collector with the reply that comprehensive repair of the bridge would be taken up on an outlay of Rs. 21.42 crore.

Ever since the bridge was opened for vehicular traffic, it has developed dangerous holes on six occasions and these construction failures have been managed temporarily by spending over Rs. 5 crore.

Meanwhile, an advocate dragged the NHAI to the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in November 2021 seeking comprehensive repair or reconstruction of the bridge to ensure the safety of the vehicles using this bridge. The NHAI, as a face-saving measure, made the assurance it had already made to Dr. Senthil Raj to the court also in a bid to buy time.

“Work on the left side of the bridge has been started first. NHAI has promised to complete the work within six months though the contractual period is one year,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

The Collector has asked the authorities to keep the banners detailing the nature of the work, project cost, name and address of the contractor and the supervising agency here to ensure transparency.

Since the vehicles using the Palayamkottai – Thoothukudi stretch encounter undulations, deep pits and uneven surface at several places besides the pathetically laid service roads along the bridge under construction at Pudukottai that make the 45-minute-long journey irritating, the public have submitted petitions to the Collector seeking his intervention to make this stretch travel-friendly.