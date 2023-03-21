Valinokkam salt corporation workers allege political interference in appointments, go on indefinite strike

March 21, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Hundreds of workers of Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation at Valinokkam began an indefinite strike on Tuesday alleging political interference in appointments.

District secretary of CITU M. Sivaji said that the workers had been demanding jobs for their wards. However, due to political interference, jobs had been given to some influential people. Condemning the administration for yielding to political pressure, the workers demanded that those appointments should be revoked.

Pressing for their demand, the workers struck work on Tuesday morning. After protesting for a while in the morning before the TN Salt Corporation office, the workers went home.

Mr. Sivaji said that out of the 1,600 employees, 400 had retired from service and only 1,200 were working now. The workers had been demanding for few years for filling up of the vacancies. However, since the vacancies had not been filled, salt production was on the wane in the last few years.

Instead of appointing workers for salt production, the administration was recruiting people for other unnecessary posts due to political influence. While one person was employed during the previous AIADMK Government, three others had been appointed during the present DMK government.

Despite protests from workers, the administration was ignoring their demands. The strike would continue till the top officials of the administration paid attention to their demands. CITU leader, K. Pachamal, general secretary of TN Salt Corporation workers union, V. Kumaravadivel, Labour Progressive Front leader, Samiyaadiyan, were among those who addressed the protestors.