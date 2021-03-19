Valedictory event of buyer-seller meet

Madurai

The contribution of banks will increase to aid businesses that have suffered losses due to COVID-19 pandemic, said M.V.R. Muralikrishna, Deputy General Manager of State Bank of India, here on Friday.

He was speaking at the valedictory function of the sixth edition of Buyer-Seller Meet organised by Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA).

President of Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) S. Anburajan said that it was important to start the Madurai-Thoothukudi industrial corridor to aid the industrial development of southern districts.

MADITSSIA President B. Muruganantham and Chairman of Vendor Development Trade Fair P.J. Bansidhar also participated in the event. Seminar on vendor registration and procurement procedures was also held during the meet.

Around 5,000 micro and small industrialists participated in the meet.