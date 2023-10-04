Valediction of St. Xavier’s College’s centenary celebrations on October 6, 7

October 04, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The valediction of ongoing centenary celebrations of St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai will be held on October 6 and 7, in which illustrious alumni of this college being run by Jesuit priests will participate.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, principal of the College Rev. Fr. S. Mariadoss SJ, Rector Rev. Fr. V. Henry Jerome SJ and secretary Rev. Fr. G. Pushparaj SJ said the highlight of the first day celebrations would be the inauguration of centenary building, thanksgiving Holy Mass and the meeting of the faculty with the parents of the current students.

Most Rev. Fr. Antony Pappusamy, Arch Bishop of Madurai, would lead the Holy Mass, which would be followed by the felicitation meeting, in which Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagenthran and some of the former students of the college would participate.

As the illustrious alumni of the college would visit the century-old institution on October 7, former priests served in St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai, former teaching and non-teaching staff of the college would be honoured.

Former civil servant and Ombudsman of Tamil Nadu Local Bodies, Malik Feroze Khan, a former student and project director of Chandrayan – I and II Mylsamy Annadurai, MP S. Gnanathiraviam, Managing Director of News 7 and former student of the college V. Subramanian would participate in the final day celebrations, Rev. Dr. Mariadoss said.

