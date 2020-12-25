Vajpayee birth anniversary

MADURAI

25 December 2020 23:54 IST

The BJP functionaries in the city celebrated the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee on Friday.

R.S. Bose, former national executive committee member from Usilampatti in the district, said that he had been celebrating the late leader’s birth anniversary for the last 43 years. The party men distributed sweets and fruits to the public. Party functionaries, including A.R. Mahalakshmi and R. Srinivasan, gave away welfare measures to the needy at government hospitals and at old age homes.

