Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrated in religious fervour

January 02, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Lord Sri Prasanna Venkatachalapathy being taken out on a procession on the occasion of Vaikunda Ekadasi, at Tallakulam in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Scores of devotees thronged Perumal temples here on Monday morning on the occasion of ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ festival.

The auspicious festival falls on the 11th day in the waxing phase of the moon in the Tamil month of Margazhi. The name of the festival translates to Eka meaning one and Dasam meaning 10. The opening of the ‘Paramapada Vasal’ or ‘Sorga Vasal’ – which is done only once in a year – is the highlight of the 21-day Vaikunta Ekadesi festival.

Devotees, including many elders, waited patiently in serpentine queues outside Sri Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple at Tallakulam to witness the presiding deity Lord Sri Prasanna Venkatachalapathy passing through the ‘Sorga Vasal,’ around 6.30 a.m.

The common religious belief associated with the festival is that one would attain moksha once they witness the Lord emerging out of the ‘Sorga Vasal.’

The deity, decked in colourful silk cloths and adorned in aesthetically designed jewelry, was taken out on a procession, seated on a palanquin for public darshan. Devotees raised their hands in veneration as they chanted ‘Govinda, Govinda,’ hymns and prayers.

Later, devotees passed through the auspicious ‘Sorga Vasal’ as per another religious belief that they would go to heaven.

Many offered tulsi garlands to the Lord and also fed cows with ‘agathi keerai’ as part of the offerings.

Similarly, devotees thronged Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple, Kallazhagar Temple in Alagarkoil and Kalamegaperumal Temple at Thirumogur on the outskirts.

Adequate police personnel were posted at major temples to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival while the temple officials had made necessary arrangements for devotees to have a hassle-free darshan.

