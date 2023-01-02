Vaikunda Ekadasi fest at Adi Jagannathar Perumal Temple

January 02, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A large number of devotees witnessed Lord Adi Jagannathar Perumal entering the ‘paramapada vasal’ at Tiruppulani in Ramanathapuram district on Monday.

Marking the “Vaikunda ekadasi,’ the priests brought the presiding deity in a procession. Chanting hymns, the devotees, who followed the deity entered the ‘paramapada vasal’ renting the air - Govinda, Govinda.

Police had made elaborate arrangements for the devotees on the occasion.

Many other Vaishanvite temples in the district also conducted the event.