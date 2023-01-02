HamberMenu
Vaikunda Ekadasi fest at Adi Jagannathar Perumal Temple

January 02, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Lord Adi Jagannathar Perumal being taken out of Paramapatha Vasal at Tiruppulani in Ramanathapuram district on Monday.

Lord Adi Jagannathar Perumal being taken out of Paramapatha Vasal at Tiruppulani in Ramanathapuram district on Monday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

A large number of devotees witnessed Lord Adi Jagannathar Perumal entering the ‘paramapada vasal’ at Tiruppulani in Ramanathapuram district on Monday.

Marking the “Vaikunda ekadasi,’ the priests brought the presiding deity in a procession. Chanting hymns, the devotees, who followed the deity entered the ‘paramapada vasal’ renting the air - Govinda, Govinda.

Police had made elaborate arrangements for the devotees on the occasion.

Many other Vaishanvite temples in the district also conducted the event.

