Vaiko seeks stoppage for two express trains at Tirumangalam

MDMK general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Vaiko has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to provide stoppage at Tirumangalam for Guruvayur Express and Thiruvananthapuram — Tiruchi Intercity Express.

Mr. Vaiko met the Minister in Delhi and handed over a petition to this effect. In his petition, he said currently Pearl City Express (12694/12693) and Anantapuri Express (20636/20635) had stoppage at Tirumangalam. “However, the arrival time of Pearl City Express, which reaches Tirumangalam at 3.45 a.m., is highly inconvenient for the travelling public,” he said.

The passengers had to switch on the lights at the odd hour to gather their luggage. This caused discomfort not only to those disembarking at Tirumangalam but also to co-passengers who continued their journey beyond Tirumangalam, the petition said.

Hence, the MP requested the Minister to replace the stoppage at Tirumangalam for Pearl City Express with that of Pothigai Express, which would provide a more suitable time for the passengers. This change would significantly improve the convenience for the public in the region.

Seeking stoppage for Guruvayur and InterCity Express, the MP said these trains had stoppages at smaller towns, and it would be highly beneficial if they stopped at Tirumangalam to cater to the growing demands of the public and ease their travel, he added.

