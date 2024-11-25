 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Vaiko seeks stoppage for two express trains at Tirumangalam

Updated - November 25, 2024 07:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

MDMK general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Vaiko has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to provide stoppage at Tirumangalam for Guruvayur Express and Thiruvananthapuram — Tiruchi Intercity Express.

Mr. Vaiko met the Minister in Delhi and handed over a petition to this effect. In his petition, he said currently Pearl City Express (12694/12693) and Anantapuri Express (20636/20635) had stoppage at Tirumangalam. “However, the arrival time of Pearl City Express, which reaches Tirumangalam at 3.45 a.m., is highly inconvenient for the travelling public,” he said.

The passengers had to switch on the lights at the odd hour to gather their luggage. This caused discomfort not only to those disembarking at Tirumangalam but also to co-passengers who continued their journey beyond Tirumangalam, the petition said.

Hence, the MP requested the Minister to replace the stoppage at Tirumangalam for Pearl City Express with that of Pothigai Express, which would provide a more suitable time for the passengers. This change would significantly improve the convenience for the public in the region.

Seeking stoppage for Guruvayur and InterCity Express, the MP said these trains had stoppages at smaller towns, and it would be highly beneficial if they stopped at Tirumangalam to cater to the growing demands of the public and ease their travel, he added.

Published - November 25, 2024 07:00 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.