Vaiko seeks reopening of railway station at Karivalamvanthanallur, stoppage for Vande Bharat Express at Kovilpatti

MDMK general secretary Vaiko has appealed to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to take steps for reopening Karivalamvanthanallur railway station near Sankarankovil.

In a memorandum submitted to the Minister on Wednesday, Mr. Vaiko said the railway station, which remained closed for the past several years, was gradually crumbling. It had been used by passengers from 24 surrounding villages and weavers working in over 1,000 units in the region.

A few hundred students from Karivalamvanthanallur and the villages around used to take trains to reach their educational institutions in Sankarankovil, Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur, Sivakasi and Madurai.

Moreover, hundreds of devotees from various parts of Tamil Nadu used to get down at Karivalamvanthanallur railway station to offer prayers at Sri Palvannanathar Temple. Even though this railway station was located on a sprawling 20-acre site with staff quarters, the buildings were in poor shape due to lack of maintenance.

If Karivalamvanthanallur railway station was reopened, it would reduce travel time between Sankarankovil and Rajapalayam, and the ‘crossing time’ of trains in this section would be reduced by an hour. Hence, the Minister should instruct Southern Railway authorities to take immediate steps for reopening this station, he stressed.

The MDMK leader also demanded stoppage for Tirunelveli – Chennai – Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express at Kovilpatti, which was known for its matchstick and firecrackers manufacturing units, employing thousands of workers.

Since Kovilpatti was the third highest revenue-generating station in Madurai Railway Division, the Minister should order stoppage for Vande Bharat Express there.

Mr. Vaiko also urged the Minister to extend Erode – Tirunelveli – Erode passenger up to Shencottai via Ambasamudram, Keezha Kadayam, Pavoorchathram and Tenkasi.

