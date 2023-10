October 29, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - MADURAI

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko visited Tamil Desiya Iyakkam founder Pazha Nedumaran at his residence in Madurai on Sunday.

According to MLA Boominathan, Mr. Nedumaran had an accidental fall recently in which he suffered a fracture on his left hand. He was recuperating. Wishing him speedy recovery, Mr. Vaiko spent some time with Mr. Nedumaran.