Vaikasi festival begins at Koodal Azhagar Temple in Madurai

Published - May 16, 2024 07:57 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The annual Vaikasi celebrations at the Koodal Azhagar Temple in Madurai commenced with the hoisting of the holy flag on Wednesday.

According to the HR&CE officials L. Kalaivanan and N. Yegna Narayanan, the fortnight-long festival would conclude on May 29.

The highlight of the festival, Garuda sevai would be performed on May 19, Car festival on May 24 and Dasavatharam on May 26.

During the 15 days, the deities would be taken on procession and special pujas would be performed including ‘thirumanjanam’ and ‘deeparathana’.

The HR&CE officials have made elaborate arrangements for the devotees to watch the festival through YouTube. The devotees were welcome to contribute for the ‘annadhanam’, ‘thulabaaram’ and for daily pujas to the presiding deities through online mode. For more details, they can contact the temple office.

