ADVERTISEMENT

‘Vaikaasi Visaagam’ festival celebrated in Tiruchendur

Published - May 22, 2024 07:20 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

The Hindu Bureau

Thousands of devotees throng the Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Thousands of devotees from various parts of the Tamil Nadu participated in the ‘Vaikaasi Visaagam’ festival held at Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

 As the festival commenced on May 13, the 10th day celebrations started on Wednesday with traditional rituals and prayers from 1 a.m. onwards. After the ‘abhishekam’ and ‘deepaaraadhanai’ at 10.30 a.m., the deity reached the ‘vasantha mandapam’ in a golden car at 4 p.m. Following the ‘giri veethi’ procession along with Valli and Devayani, the festival came to an end in the night.

 After taking holy dip in the sea, thousands of devotees offered prayers since early morning after standing in long queues for a few hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Special buses were operated to Tiruchendur from Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Nagercoil.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 Led by Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, police had made elaborate security arrangements in and around Tiruchendur. Buoys had been floated in the sea to prevent the devotees from moving into the deeper part of the sea while taking bath.

 ‘Annadhaanam’ was hosted at various parts of Tiruchendur in view of the celebration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US