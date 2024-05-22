GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Vaikaasi Visaagam’ festival celebrated in Tiruchendur

Published - May 22, 2024 07:20 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

The Hindu Bureau
Thousands of devotees throng the Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple on Wednesday.

Thousands of devotees throng the Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Thousands of devotees from various parts of the Tamil Nadu participated in the ‘Vaikaasi Visaagam’ festival held at Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple here on Wednesday.

 As the festival commenced on May 13, the 10th day celebrations started on Wednesday with traditional rituals and prayers from 1 a.m. onwards. After the ‘abhishekam’ and ‘deepaaraadhanai’ at 10.30 a.m., the deity reached the ‘vasantha mandapam’ in a golden car at 4 p.m. Following the ‘giri veethi’ procession along with Valli and Devayani, the festival came to an end in the night.

 After taking holy dip in the sea, thousands of devotees offered prayers since early morning after standing in long queues for a few hours.

 Special buses were operated to Tiruchendur from Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Nagercoil.

 Led by Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, police had made elaborate security arrangements in and around Tiruchendur. Buoys had been floated in the sea to prevent the devotees from moving into the deeper part of the sea while taking bath.

 ‘Annadhaanam’ was hosted at various parts of Tiruchendur in view of the celebration.

