June 02, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

Thousands of devotees from various parts of the country offered special prayers at Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple here on Friday as part of Vaikaasi Visaagam celebrations.

After taking holy dip in the sea, the devotees stood in long queues for a few hours to have dharshan and offered prayers in the temple. Thousands of devotees had come to the temple on ‘padayatra’.

Special buses were operated to Tiruchendur from Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Nagercoil. Over 650 police personnel had been deployed in and around Tiruchendur.

After taking holy dip in the sea and taking sand from the seashore to the temple, the devotees offered special prayers at Uvari Suyambulinga Swami Temple. In Tirunelveli, devotees thronged Kurukkuthurai Murugan Temple, Palayamkottai Subramaniya Swami Temple and Saalikumarasamy Temple in Tirunelveli Junction.

Special prayers were offered at Swami Nellaiyappar and Gandhimathi Ambal Temple in view of Vaikaasi Visaagam.

