Madurai

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday stood at 128.15 ft. (maximum possible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 111 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.24 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 186 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,295 mcft.