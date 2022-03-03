Madurai

DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 10/11/2021: Following sharp increase of water level in Vaigai dam, water release from the dam at Andipatti in Theni district, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, 10 November 2021. Photo: Karthikeyan G/ The Hindu.

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday stood at 128.15 ft. (maximum possible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 111 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.24 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 186 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,295 mcft.


