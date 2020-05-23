Madurai

Vaigai water will be diverted to Mariamman Teppakulam

Public Works Department (PWD) officials say that when water is released from Vaigai dam on May 25 for wetting of the river, the water will also be diverted to Mariamman Teppakulam through Panaiyur channel.

Executive Engineer of PWD (Periyar-Vaigai Basin) T. Subramanian said that 216 million cubic feet (mcft) of water will be released in the river for three days. “When water reaches the check dam near Albert Victor Bridge, it will also be diverted to Mariamman Teppakulam through panaiyur channel. Though we will not be able to fill the tank to its brim, good storage of water at the tank will be possible,” he said.

As a preparatory measure, Madurai Corporation workers cleared garbage and waste dumped in the Panaiyur channel on Saturday. “During the annual float festival in February the Teppakulam was brimming with water and gradually the water storage level has gone down. Since the first week of May, the tank has been almost dry, said a Corporation official.

The official added that storage of water in the tank will help to recharge the groundwater level in the wards near the tank, especially during the summer.

