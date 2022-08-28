Vaigai water released to fill ooranies in Ramanathapuram district

Special Correspondent Madurai
August 28, 2022 21:59 IST

Water being released from the Big Tank to waterbodies in Ramanathapuram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

With Water Resources Organisation releasing of 840 mcft of water from Vaigai dam for the Old Vaigai Irrigation region in Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram districts on Friday, flow of water in Vaigai river has swelled on Sunday.

With rainwater joining the river, the water was flowing touching both the banks in Madurai city.

With submerging of the roads on either banks below Kalpalam, motorists had to wade through the knee-deep water.

Meanwhile, ahead of the water reaching Ramanathapuram district, the 6th sluice of Big Tank in the district was opened to release water to four ooranies in Ramanathapuram town.

The Vaigai river has copious water flowing near A.V. Bridge in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Revenue Divisional Officer, Ramanathapuram, Sheik Manzoor, Ramanathapuram Municipal Chairman, Karmegam and WRO, Lower Vaigai Basin, Assistant Engineer, M. Parameswaran, were present.

With the Big Tank having five feet out of the seven feet storage, the officials are discharging the water to four ooranies for recharging the groundwater in the town.

“The water release is being done after a gap of at least four years owing to copious storage,” the Assistant Engineer said.

The Municipal Chairman said that the supply channel for eight ooranies through sluices 5 and 6 had been desilted to take water.

"We are considering to use motorpumps to take water to other ooranies to recharge groundwater," said Mr. Karmegam.

The 840 mcft of water would be released till August 31 for the third reach in the three districts. Subsequently, 345 mcft of water would be released for the second reach for four days from September 2.

Similarly, 192 mcft of water in first reach of the system would be released to the first reach of the Old Vaigai Ayacut for three days from September 8.

