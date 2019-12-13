Vaigai water reaches Teppakulam through defunct Panaiyur channel

On Thursday afternoon, enthusiastic residents crowded around Mariamman Teppakulam on the eastern end of Kamaraj Salai as water from Vaigai river gushed into the tank through Panaiyur channel to the tank after 40 years.

Water is being released into the tank through the channel since Wednesday on a trial basis. Executive Engineer of Periyar-Vaigai Basin Division T. Subramanian said that 10 cusecs of water is being released to the Teppakulam. “Gradually we are planning to release around 30 cusecs of water and fill the tank,” he said.

“With the construction of a check dam near Albert Victor bridge, we can ensure that the Teppakulam can have water throughout the year,” he added.

The tank, which is spread across 22 acres, has a capacity of eight million cubic feet (mcft).

Over the course of 40 years, the Vaigai riverbed level went down and down and the channel could not carry water as it was on a higher plane. Now that two RCC pipelines have been laid to bridge the mismatch in height, Vaigai water could flow into the channel and reach tank after so many years.

Previously, water was pumped into the tank by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials using motors.

When water was released into Teppakulam on Wednesday, froth and foam floated on the surface of the tank. Corporation officials said froth formed because water passed through the defunct channel after decades.

“When water is stored in the tank, groundwater level will considerably increase in the neighbourhood,” said N.A. Manoharan of Pankajam Colony. “The groundwater level has gone down so much that water is available only at 400 feet in areas near Teppakulam. Now there is every possibility of groundwater level rising in Meenakshi Nagar, Gnanavel Colony, Balarengapuram, Teachers Colony and nearby areas,” he said.

After many years, the annual 12-day float festival will happen with full level of water in Teppakulam, said D. Balasubramanian, a resident near the tank.