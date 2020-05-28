Madurai

Vaigai water reaches Madurai city

Water released from Vaigai dam entering Madurai on Thursday.

The water released from Vaigai dam for river wetting reached Madurai city on Thursday morning.

A total of 216 million cubic feet of water was released from the dam for three days from Monday evening.

A Public Works Department official said that the flow in the river went beyond Viraganoor on Thursday and was expected to recharge water for infiltration wells that supply water to Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district.

An official from Madurai Corporation said that from 5 p.m. on Thursday evening, water was released through Panaiyur channel to Mariamman Teppakulam.

